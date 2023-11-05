California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CWT. Janney Montgomery Scott raised California Water Service Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded California Water Service Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

