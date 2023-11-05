Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$172.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$182.00 to C$172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$166.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Tire from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$210.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC set a C$177.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$184.89.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$144.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$146.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$164.00. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$131.46 and a 52-week high of C$189.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.71, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

