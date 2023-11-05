Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Shares Up 20.7%

Shares of Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) shot up 20.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 122,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 152,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Cansortium Stock Up 20.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

Cansortium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.