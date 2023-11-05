Capital Advantage Inc. Buys 1,258 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 0.29% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $17,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,876,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,755,000 after acquiring an additional 53,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,452,000 after purchasing an additional 129,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MGV opened at $101.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average is $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

