Capital Advantage Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,125 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after buying an additional 5,787,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after buying an additional 22,676,741 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $985,835.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at $14,778,022.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 20,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,325,234.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at $412,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $985,835.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,778,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 591,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,435,594. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $64.42 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -105.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

