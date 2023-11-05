Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Capital Advantage Inc. cut its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

