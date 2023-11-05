Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Capital Advantage Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $24,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $493,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock

Shares of VHT stock opened at $231.46 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.40.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

