Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,455 shares of company stock worth $2,090,751. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.