Cardinal Energy (CJ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Cardinal Energy to post earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.

Cardinal Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE CJ opened at C$7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.11. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$9.96.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CJ

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.