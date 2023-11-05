Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Trading Up 6.9 %

CAH traded up $6.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.21. 5,293,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,752. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $102.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.92.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.