Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Reduced by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

