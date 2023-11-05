Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,850 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,084,883,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $107.78 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

