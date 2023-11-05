CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,381,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983,131 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of CEMEX worth $94,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 34,964,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,008 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,776,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after acquiring an additional 431,683 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,390,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 5,504.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,262,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

CX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.47.

Shares of CX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. 9,051,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

