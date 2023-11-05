Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $190.39

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.39 ($2.32) and traded as low as GBX 164.20 ($2.00). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 166.60 ($2.03), with a volume of 264,897 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.31) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 280 ($3.41) to GBX 240 ($2.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.22) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CAML

Central Asia Metals Trading Up 0.7 %

Central Asia Metals Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 182.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 189.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of £303.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,373.33 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gavin Ferrar purchased 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £13,972.80 ($17,002.68). 11.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.