CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) Shares Down 10.4%

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.89. 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 56,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Stock Down 10.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89.

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

