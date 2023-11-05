CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,887 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.82% of CF Industries worth $110,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

CF Industries stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.