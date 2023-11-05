Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chegg from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.91.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $967.10 million, a P/E ratio of -34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 2.31. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.19 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. Research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Chegg by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305,250 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $45,304,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,683,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chegg by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,462 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

