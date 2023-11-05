Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $587.24 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $475.74 and a one year high of $589.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $519.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.86.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

