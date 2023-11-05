Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Shares Down 5.2%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 152,533 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 53,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Down 5.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 124.02% and a net margin of 83.26%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.0178 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

