Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.61. 13,159,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,831,591. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

