Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 264.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,367 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $218.79 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.80 and its 200-day moving average is $201.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

