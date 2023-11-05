Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 62.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 66.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,031 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 9.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

