Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Lifted by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 2.2% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.12% of Church & Dwight worth $29,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,342 shares of company stock valued at $24,113,017 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.