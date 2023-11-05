Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 15,106 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.56. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.