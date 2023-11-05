Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in United Rentals by 138.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $451.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $441.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $316.59 and a twelve month high of $492.33.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

