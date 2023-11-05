Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

M&T Bank stock opened at $122.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.05. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

