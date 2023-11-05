Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 132.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $335.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.99 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.64. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,825,147. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

