Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 11,420 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 19.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

CINF opened at $100.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

