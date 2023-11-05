Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dover by 29,600.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Get Our Latest Report on DOV

Dover Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.