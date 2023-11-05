Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.41 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,372 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 68,680 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 34,598.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,443,000 after buying an additional 33,655,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $15.74 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

