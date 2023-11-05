Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.55 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 585.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

