Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,408 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.55.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $124.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

