Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OWL. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OWL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 6.6 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 189.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

