Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 21,013 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 131.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $101.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

