Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 39,329 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 601.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,329 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

