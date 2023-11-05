Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 42,152 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,209 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,152 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 172.7% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 93,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $74.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

