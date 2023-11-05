Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 9,436 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $225.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

