Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 9,798 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 131.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 0.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,314,000 after purchasing an additional 103,438 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in ResMed by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,501,000 after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ResMed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,477,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD opened at $152.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,417. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

