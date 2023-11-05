Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

