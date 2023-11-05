Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 210,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

CarMax Stock Up 5.2 %

CarMax stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

