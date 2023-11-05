Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 189,459 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,459 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,617,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,212,000 after purchasing an additional 401,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,447,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,333,000 after purchasing an additional 784,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $485,095,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

