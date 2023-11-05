Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 82,293 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,293 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 213.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 158.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,028,000 after acquiring an additional 365,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,650,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

