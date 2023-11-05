Citigroup Cuts Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $13.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.40.

SAVE stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.23. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $22.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

