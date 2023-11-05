Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,287,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,608,813. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

