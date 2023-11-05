CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Stock Price Down 1%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 3,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 8,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
Separately, HSBC started coverage on CK Asset in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.
