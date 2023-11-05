Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $352-353 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.26 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE:NET traded up $7.84 on Friday, reaching $64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,899,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,705. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $76.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $3,318,526.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at $679,302.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $985,835.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at $14,778,022.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $3,318,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,302.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,921 shares of company stock worth $36,435,594 over the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

