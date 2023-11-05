CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) EVP Susan Ann Stone Sells 8,521 Shares

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $349,616.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,712.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $40.04 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 875,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after buying an additional 66,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 18.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

