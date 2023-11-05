Coastline Trust Co Buys Shares of 5,538 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,538 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after acquiring an additional 819,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,060,000 after acquiring an additional 383,957 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of GM opened at $29.77 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

