Coastline Trust Co Has $275,000 Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $155,102,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $27,978,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CE shares. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.81.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $120.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.04 and its 200 day moving average is $116.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $131.05.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

