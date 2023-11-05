Coastline Trust Co Has $330,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after buying an additional 1,662,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,588,000 after buying an additional 929,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,700,000 after purchasing an additional 304,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
NYSE:WFC opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
